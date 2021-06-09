WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,209.34 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $880.59 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

