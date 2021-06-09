WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $218,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

