WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,934 Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYLD. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 77,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

