WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.