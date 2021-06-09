WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.