Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

