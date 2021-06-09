Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.
In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WSO traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.98. 100,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
