Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.98. 100,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

