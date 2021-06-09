Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

WSO stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.98. 100,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.54. Watsco has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.