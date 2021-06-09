Wanchain (WAN) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $124.96 million and $3.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

