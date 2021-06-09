Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $63.95 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.53 or 0.07254967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00169449 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,845,123 coins and its circulating supply is 77,124,091 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

