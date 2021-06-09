Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

