Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,255 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,014,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

