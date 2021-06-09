Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.59 Million in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.4% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

