Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.42 Million in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GP opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15.

GP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

