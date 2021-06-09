Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $121.16 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

