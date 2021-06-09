Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €66.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.11 ($75.42).

VNA stock opened at €53.68 ($63.15) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

