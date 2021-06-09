Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declares $0.56 Annual Dividend

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

