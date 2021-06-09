Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,341.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.