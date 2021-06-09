Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Vistra stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

