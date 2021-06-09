Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 5.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.69 and last traded at $124.69. 5,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 178.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

