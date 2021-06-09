Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 5.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.69 and last traded at $124.69. 5,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.39.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04.
In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 178.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period.
About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
