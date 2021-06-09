Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,269. The company has a market cap of $453.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

