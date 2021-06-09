Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 1,500 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

