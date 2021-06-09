Vinit K. Asar Sells 15,000 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
HNGR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
