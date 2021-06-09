Vinit K. Asar Sells 15,000 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HNGR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hanger by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

