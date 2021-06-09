Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

VEI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 513,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,920. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.