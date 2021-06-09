Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €94.28 ($110.92). Vinci shares last traded at €93.91 ($110.48), with a volume of 819,869 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.14 ($117.82).

Get Vinci alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.82.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.