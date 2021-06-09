Vidulum Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $249,117.41 and approximately $1,408.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000912 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

