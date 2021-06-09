Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $492,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in National Vision by 1,567.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.