Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welbilt by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:WBT opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

