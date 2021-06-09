Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 275,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $561.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

