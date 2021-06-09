Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

