Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

