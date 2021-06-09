Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

