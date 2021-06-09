Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $1,069,499.77 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32.

On Thursday, April 8th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.92. 799,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.