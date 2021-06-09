VeriCoin (VRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $222.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $222.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,213.52 or 0.99956715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000133 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,778,872 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

