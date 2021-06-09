Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.13

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 83384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

