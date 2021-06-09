Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.51% of Veracyte worth $54,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

