Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $54,737.50 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

