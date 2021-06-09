Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,607. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

