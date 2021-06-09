Vaughn B. Himes Sells 1,303 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.63. 529,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,105. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

