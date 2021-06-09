Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,140,000 after buying an additional 728,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

