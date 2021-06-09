Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $8.51 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $350.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

