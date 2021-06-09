Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $5.34 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.