Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 15,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 783,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 238,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

