Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000.

VOT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.21. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,499. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

