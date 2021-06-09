Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.53. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $137.33 and a 12-month high of $197.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.