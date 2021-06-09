Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $27.42

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $26.82. Valhi shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $758.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

