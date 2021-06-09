Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

VALE stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

