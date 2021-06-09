UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Head to Head Analysis

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Home Point Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.67 $607.00 million $4.86 1.36

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UWM Holdings Co. Class and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 2 3 0 2.60 Home Point Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Profitability

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94% Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Point Capital beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

