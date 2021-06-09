USDK (USDK) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. USDK has a market cap of $28.67 million and $202.61 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00242685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00218750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.01246179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,731.16 or 0.99842063 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

