Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 3,652 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

